Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $6.49 Million Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,834 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in iQIYI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 112,709 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 756,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 77.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 815,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQ

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.