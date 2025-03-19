Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 41,275 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

