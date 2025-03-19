Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 15,066 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $260.73 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.59 and a 200-day moving average of $229.56. The firm has a market cap of $297.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.