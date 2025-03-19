United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,232 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of BNO opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

