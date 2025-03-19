Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $576.86 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $560.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.