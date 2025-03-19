Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 674045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Vizsla Silver

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Senior Officer Michael Pettingell sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$72,210.00. Also, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.

About Vizsla Silver

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

See Also

