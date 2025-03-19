Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Diodes by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.