Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

RRR stock remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,469,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. Red Rock Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

