Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Red Rock Resources Price Performance
RRR stock remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,469,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. Red Rock Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.
About Red Rock Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resources
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.