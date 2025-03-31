Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bio-Techne (TECH)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2025 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2025 – Bio-Techne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2025 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

2/19/2025 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 685,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,661. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

