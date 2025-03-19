FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ZVRA Issued By HC Wainwright

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million.

ZVRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $18.00 target price on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

ZVRA opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 2,312,384 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,697.46. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

