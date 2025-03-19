Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 2,489,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 1,467,538 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,008,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 393,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $472.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.68.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

