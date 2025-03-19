Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. 564,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 612,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$250.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$30,609.52. Insiders have sold 790,900 shares of company stock worth $660,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

