Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

