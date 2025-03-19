Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 170.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 471,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,633,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 265,395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,001,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 137,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

