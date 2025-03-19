Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

