JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Stock Position Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 363.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,921,000 after buying an additional 2,010,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,681,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,630,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 895,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 812,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

