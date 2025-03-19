Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 12,468 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 4,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $3,115,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

