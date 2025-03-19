SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

