NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,528 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NICE were worth $283,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in NICE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in NICE by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,849,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.79.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

