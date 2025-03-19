L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $610,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

