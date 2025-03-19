Hsbc Global Res Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to “Hold”

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOYU. Citigroup upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $8.38 on Monday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $265.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 680,659 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in DouYu International by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 290,767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

