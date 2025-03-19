Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $777.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

