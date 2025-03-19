Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of -109,000.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOUR

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.