Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $144.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $144,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

VTI stock opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

