Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Credit Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises 1.7% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

