Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $389.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.79. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

