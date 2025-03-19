Nick Lane Sells 5,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,411.76. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equitable by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

