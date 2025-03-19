DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DSL opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

