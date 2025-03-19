Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

PKG opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.69. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.