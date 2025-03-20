BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.