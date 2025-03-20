Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $62.13.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

