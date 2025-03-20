TAP Consulting LLC Sells 486 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $126.91 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $127.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

