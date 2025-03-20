Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Houghton bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,983.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASMB

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.