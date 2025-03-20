Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,000.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

