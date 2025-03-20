Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,713 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

