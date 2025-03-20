Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,185 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

