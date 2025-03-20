Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JANH opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (JANH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

