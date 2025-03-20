Harbour Investments Inc. Has $646,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,042,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,351,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000.

BATS ITB opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.91. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

