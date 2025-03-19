Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 102,850 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

