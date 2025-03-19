Solventum (SOLV) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) is one of 238 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Solventum to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solventum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Solventum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solventum 1 9 1 0 2.00 Solventum Competitors 2082 5205 9463 289 2.47

Solventum presently has a consensus target price of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Solventum’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solventum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solventum $8.25 billion N/A 27.41 Solventum Competitors $987.72 million $56.11 million 3.19

This table compares Solventum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solventum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Solventum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Solventum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solventum N/A N/A N/A Solventum Competitors -546.70% -173.81% -26.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solventum rivals beat Solventum on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.