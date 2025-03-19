Top Medical Stocks To Watch Today – March 16th

Walmart, Eli Lilly and Company, Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, and Abbott Laboratories are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including those involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment, and healthcare services. Investors are often drawn to these stocks for their potential growth driven by advances in medical technology and increasing global demand for healthcare, though they can also be subject to regulatory and market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. 35,480,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $11.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $813.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,040. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.44. 4,238,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,213. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,537,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,471. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43.

