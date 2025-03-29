New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 128,436 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $13,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,059 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

