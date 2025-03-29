LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $41,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.
iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
AOM opened at $43.82 on Friday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.
About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF
iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.
