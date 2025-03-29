Brian J. Cali Purchases 279 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,923 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,396.60. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

FDBC opened at $42.48 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $244.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.50%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.