LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $43,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IYY opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $120.56 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

