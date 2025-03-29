LPL Financial LLC Has $34.76 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $34,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

