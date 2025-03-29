Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Bonny W. Simi Sells 9,695 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,259.98. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

