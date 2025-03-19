Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VONE opened at $254.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $224.66 and a twelve month high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

