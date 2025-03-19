PDS Planning Inc Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HSBC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in HSBC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HSBC opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

