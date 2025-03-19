Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $91,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after purchasing an additional 311,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after purchasing an additional 362,051 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 850,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,517 shares during the period.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile
The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
