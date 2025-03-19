Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $91,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after purchasing an additional 311,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after purchasing an additional 362,051 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 850,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,517 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.